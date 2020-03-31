unWrap - Covid-19: Leonard Witbeen, Xuro Milton and Michael Pulse care for the elderly Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Namibian creatives took President Hage Geingob’s words literally that nobody should be left behind, even during the current global pandemic.

Namibian personalities are taking initiative and helping authorities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Having noticed the high statistics of death of the elderly people who have been left abandoned particularly in Italy, Michael Pulse, Xuro Milton also known as OC Ebs and Leonard Witbeen took it upon themselves to ensure the elderly community in Namibia are not left alone.

In a 24-hour mission, the three entertainment creatives took it upon themselves to collect as much as they could to deliver to the Katutura Old Age Home.

The trio took to social media and helped gather N$2 000 in cash, as well as other non-monetary donations that they delivered to the elderly’s home.

“We found out that the old age home is in need and we took the initiative to lead the masses so we can help take care of them. We urge everyone to help donate because unlike anyone, they are not allowed to leave the home, as they are at high risk of contracting the virus,” they said in unison.

