unWrap - Deon Hotto excited over Adidas deal

Namibia’s football star Deon Hotto is over the moon after becoming the country’s first-ever formal ambassador for German multinational corporation, Adidas.

In a country, where musicians, actors, footballers, and models are struggling to attract endorsements, Hotto’s deal could pave the way for much more deals.

An insider told Unwrap that Hotto’s deal was made smooth because of his imminent departure from Bidvest Wits Football Club to Adidas sponsored-Orlando Pirates, where he is reportedly set to get more than double his salary from the current N$200 000 a month to N$500 000. Both clubs play in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Hotto was excited when he announced his endorsement deal on his Twitter account on Sunday. He credited his attitude as the reason why his career has been on an upward trend. He also wants to see more Namibian athletes and entertainers getting endorsement deals.

“Attitude is everything in life. Your attitude determines your altitude and I have been blessed based on my attitude. Thanks to Adidas for believing in me and making me the first Namibian to ever become a formal ambassador of the brand. To more growth together,” Hotto tweeted alongside a Namibian flag while also posting a picture dressed in a full Adidas kit.

On Sunday, Hotto celebrated his deal with a win as his club defeated PSL log leaders, and Orlando Pirates fiercest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Hotto has also been supporting local brands such as Mshasho clothing apparel, and Gweri Socks.



2020-09-01 09:42:12 | 14 hours ago