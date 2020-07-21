unWrap - Dice still got it! Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Pricilla Mukokobi

He gave us hot tunes to vibe to and has made us hold onto our seats with his acting roles over the years. In the recently -released short film, The Game by Jenny Kandenge, the award-nominated actor reminds us just how great he is at his job.

Dice, who still regards himself as a student of art, despite having been in the industry for a while, says he still has such a long way to go.

“I started acting when I was a minor but I cannot say I have it all. I still need to get a challenging role – mentally and physically,” says Dice.

Dice further admitted that acting in Namibia is a privilege for him. “I know that there are many written stories in Namibia and I know that talent walks these streets unemployed or doing work they have to do. If we can embrace our imperfections, produce more of what we make and perhaps see more locally produced content on local television, then maybe we can become more competitive and self-sustainable,” he said.

The trouper lauded other actors in the industry for great work, saying they have always made it easy for him.

“Greg, the director in The Game, Jenny K Kandenge and experienced actors and actresses really made great teamwork,” he said.

In his acting career, Dice has featured in series, namely ‘Dreamers’ and ‘The Third Will’. He has also acted in a short film, titled ‘The Fight’, which got him an NTN nomination for best male actor last year. The actor said there are a few more roles up his sleeves in which local film enthusiasts will see him air.

“I’m very excited about this one, as it is my very first feature film. I love being on TV and entertaining an audience,” he said.

Dice also stated that he has been making music that will soon speak for itself.



2020-07-21 16:15:25 | 18 hours ago