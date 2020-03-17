unWrap - Former Miss Namibia winners....where are they now? Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

Each year, a winner out of many is crowned as the reigning queen and their job includes travelling the country and beyond to take part in life-changing volunteer work for different charities and organisations. But what happens once their reign is over? unwrap.online did some digging to find out what some of our past Miss Nam winners have been up to.

Selma Kamanya

(2018)

Deemed as an advocate for the truth and mental health, Selma since her reign has landed ambassadorial jobs including that of the Shell Card.

Suné January

(2017)

Suné who maintains to be a poaching activist during her reign was invited to Cornell University to do a seminar which she says was an honour. Today, Suné established Sue Models to ensure that all aspiring models especially from small towns get to make their dream a reality. She is currently in between Windhoek and Rehoboth.

Lizelle Esterhuizen (2016)

Having recently completed her honours studies in education, Lizelle is currently a teacher at Holy Cross Convent. Having represented Namibia on the Miss Universe stage, Lizelle is still fond of charity work and says she doesn’t count on her title to get work done but rather the fact that she is proudly Namibian.

Steffi Van Wyk-Brink (2015)

A fitness guru, Steffi represented Namibia on the Miss World stage and walked away a winner of all the sporting qualifying challenges that took place. Last year, Steffi took part in Survivors SA and put on quite the show as she was the fourth last contestant to be eliminated. Steffi co-runs Brink fitness with her husband Clint Brink in South Africa.

