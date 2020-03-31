unWrap - Gazza the modern-day Moses Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

unwrap.online

Gazza is indeed the Moses that keeps giving, even in hard times, through music.

In a time of despair, award-winning artist Gazza has given music consumers across the globe hope through his latest single and music video. We are in, without a question, one of the most critical times in our planet’s history as the world tries to win the fight over the deadly Covid-19; however, one of the elements that can keep us sane is music during these trying times.

The artist released visuals for the single ‘Moses’, a song about courage, from his soon-to-be-released album, titled ‘Messiah’.

“This video is aimed at encouraging Namibians and the world at large during this difficult time, carrying a message of hope like Moses did when he went to free his people (Israelites) from the slavery of the Egyptian Pharaoh,” he said.

The video, whose visuals immediately takes one to an Egyptian scenery, shot in the Namibian dunes, sees Gazza draped in apparel that suits the lyrical scene, where all musical parameters are reflected in the image with a sense of clarity and balance.

The video indeed is a reminder of just how much Gazza still has got it, despite the minor hiccups his previous music videos have had. Shot by Imagination Studios, with the artistic makeup by Renate Shikongo, Moses’ aesthetics are elevated when one closes their eyes and listens to the magical touch of beats by DJ Shoza.

Gazza, who is set to release the album Messiah come June promises to release more singles should the video, which is currently over 41 000 views, reach 100 000 views within two days.

The artist has also vowed to contribute to fighting Covid-19 by means of releasing more singles if it will help keep people in their homes.

Asked as to how he will be keeping busy during the lockdown, Gazza says he will be catching up on reading a couple of books.

“I hardly leave the house but there will be more studio visitors. It’s all washing hands and taking a shower should I go out. I could go on but most importantly, I hardly leave the house,” said the award-winning artist.

2020-03-31 09:17:59 | 11 hours ago