unWrap - Hannah Nangula introduces precision pencil brow

Hannah Nangula introduces precision pencil brow

Foibe Shahepa



Hannah Nangula is already a master of facial adorn with a line of foundation creams and mink lashes but is now set to up the game with a brow pencil.

Hannah recently released the brow pencil adding to her make-up line of products produced with the Namibian woman in mind.

Available for purchase around Windhoek, the Precision Brow Pencil is described to be extra hard, designed for a buildable payoff to allow for a layer colour with confidence to achieve any custom brow look. The pencil is waterproof resistant and comes in three natural shades of deep brown, ashy brown and black.

According to Hannah, products like the brow pencil are currently not available in Namibia, adding that most of the available products were developed for other markets.

“There are opportunities to exploit in the market as there are no high-quality products designed for our unique African skin and weather. As a citizen, I want to contribute in my own small way to a prosperous Namibia for our children to inherit. I want to do my part in developing the local beauty industry, compete with established international brands and inspire local make-up artists,” said Hannah.

Hanna is a trained make-up artist from the College of the Arts (COTA) and has worked with personalities such as Dillish Matthews, Lucy Kangombe and media personality Ndapewoshali Shapwanale.

In 2019 Hannah launched her line of eight fulfill-coverage adds of foundation creams and mink lashes.

2020-08-11