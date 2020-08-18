unWrap - I will not insult anyone - King Tee Dee Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Talishi Werner

Smart cut pied piper King Tee Dee says he will keep his cool at his upcoming roast.

King Tee Dee is great at many things such as making hit songs and selling his Mshasho brand internationally. Two things we know he can’t do well is hold back his tongue when provoked as well as the ability to burn up a dance floor. The award-winning artist, however, confirmed that there will be no swear words hurled to his roasters and their particulars come 27 August.

Part of the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) Smart Cut campaign, Free Your Mind in partnership with the Ministry Of Health and Social Services, renowned comedians will be putting King Tee Dee on the spot at what he says is his first roast.

“I am really excited about this and I can’t wait. I can’t say much but a roast is a roast so you are not supposed to catch feelings,” he stated.

The award-winning Take Out Your Gun singer says the show that will be online is for all ages.

“It’s a roast full of fun and entertainment. It is about creating awareness on combating HIV through circumcision so we don’t want insults as kids will be tuned in too,” he said.

Putting King Tee Dee to roast will be Mr. Slick alongside Mitch, Taap The Guy, Che the Godess, Sally J, Lolo Goraseb, Courage The Comedian and Slick the Dick.

Last year, King Tee Dee celebrated over 150 000 circumcisions as part of the campaign.

Initiated in 2016, King Tee Dee led by example when he also got a smart cut from then Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Bernard Haufiku and has been the ambassador of the programme since then.



2020-08-18 10:13:28 | 3 hours ago