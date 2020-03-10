unWrap - Kasi Vibe, a portal for creatives and corporates Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

Kasi Vibe Festival once again showed how it is an enabler for local artists.

Should you ever want to see just how creative and talented Namibians are, dare not miss the Kasi Vibe Festival. The recently concluded event saw it celebrating a whooping eight volumes this weekend at its home grounds, Sam Nujoma stadium where Namibians came not to play but to slay with their crafts.

One of the artists who has been part of the brand since its inception and has done wonders for himself is Pinehas Shikulo aka Zuluboy who till today, manages to blow minds with his creativity. This time the creative partnered up with three corporates Real Good Chicken, Tafel Lager, and Top Score at Kasi Vibe under his brand, Gweri Vintage.

Speaking to unwrap.online, the creative who built a kambashu, which loosely translates to a corrugated iron structure, for Real Good Chicken, recycled gate entrance made from cooldrink empty bottles and lastly, a Top Score backdrop says it’s about time creatives show off their skills through collaborations with corporates. “I proposed to Kasi Vibe to give me a platform to showcase my other talents which is concept strategising as this year I am focusing on monumental visual arts with a message. Every event needs a look and feel and these are the same places where we as creatives can showcase our talents.

It is very humbling when corporates allow us to tell their brand stories through arts and I hope more buy into our ideas,” he concluded.



2020-03-10 07:41:43 | 9 hours ago