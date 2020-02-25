unWrap - Kboz and Sally on divorce rumours Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

Despite a very strong rumour mill and speculation that there might be trouble in the paradise of award-winning celebrity couple DJ Kboz and Sally Boss Madam’s marriage, the two are not giving away much to deny or confirm the buzz.

Kenyan Born Kboz who says he is looking for better fortunes in East Africa has been married to his sweetheart Sally for 10 years in a marriage blessed with one child.

The turntable wizard could neither confirm nor deny that his marriage could be on splitsville rather giving a diplomatic answer to unwrap.online.

“I can’t say anything as it will affect what we are trying to work towards,” DJ Kboz told

unwrap.online that the slightest public hint that all might not be as rosy in the marriage but efforts might be underway to patch it up.

Well whether the couple is strong enough to fend off the Chitchats going on about their relationship being rocky to the extent of a possible divorce, time will tell.

The couple was nominated and won the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards as Favourite Celebrity Couple award in 2017.

Their silence is premised on talking when ‘time is ready’ and this they mean ready by their standards.

DJ Kboz recently announced his move to Kenya on social media saying that business-wise, there is very little that Namibia has to offer for him after being in the music industry for a good 20 years.

“The love I have received and accepted from you is beyond anything that I could ever explain. My last project I’ll be doing in our country will be titled A Place Called Namibia,” read the status.

When asked by unwrap.online as to what will happen to his family, the award-winning producer said they will remain in Namibia as “they love it here too much plus Sally’s career is here. They can join later if they wish. I can’t force them,” he said.

