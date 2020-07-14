unWrap - King Elegant still kicking it Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Ivona Frans

Is King Elegant still in the music game? Yes, he is!

He blessed us with a hit album, with great visuals and a December full of live performances. Just like that, he took a hiatus and he was no longer the light in the dark – as his lyrics state. Whether it was the pandemic or other reasons, he is finally back and with a banger. Speaking on why he was out of the scene, the Freestyle hitmaker needed space to reflect on himself; however, he is still around musically.

“Music has always and will be a part of me. There will always be King Elegant, so expect more music, lots of love and advice,” he said.

King Elegant, who emerged with a hit song, titled ‘Ndikuwete’, featuring Turntable King DJ Kboz, says more can be expected from him, including visuals and more hits. Even though the artist lost many potential gigs due to the pandemic, he is still optimistic about the future.

He concluded with advising fans to keep safe, wash their hands and be responsible because the virus is real.

2020-07-14 16:27:14 | 12 hours ago