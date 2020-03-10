unWrap - King Tee Dee to come out of music hiatus after four years Staff Reporter Youth Khomas



June Shimuoshili

Hold on to your seats, the King has made a mass announcement!

If you are a Mshasho fan and music consumer, you might have noticed that despite him being visible, King Tee Dee has not dropped a new album over the past four years.

The multi-local and international award winner revealed at the recently ended eighth edition of Kasi Vibe that it will be a thing of the past. King Tee Dee whose main focus over was to take Namibia to the world particularly through his clothing brand Mshasho Wear declared September a month of new music from him.

“ It’s been four years without an album. I am sorry for punishing you guys. I love you and 26 September, I will bring you something new, “ he announced during his performance.

King Tee Dee has been in the music industry since the early 2000’s known by his previous stage name The Dogg. This last album titled Concrete Jungle that had hit songs such as Chip In Chip Out and Slow Down was released in 2017 following the news that it would be his last body of work. In 2018, the artist announced at his first 2809 concert that he will no longer go by the name The Dogg and instead, King Tee Dee.

King Tee Dee is yet to disclose more information from the soon to be released album however keeping an eye on his social media will definitely be recommendable!



2020-03-10 07:46:02 | 9 hours ago