unWrap - Lady Dyna goes back to D-Naff Entertainment

June Shimuoshili

After a number of hints on her latest project, gospel star Lady Dyna has let the cat out of the bag after announcing her return to D-Naff Entertainment.

The ‘It’s Personal’ album maker confirmed that she has rejoined D-Naff Entertainment owned by her husband D-Naff, making it a family affair at the stable once again. But there is more good news, the songster is currently working on visuals in the United Kingdom.

Having left the label in 2018 to venture on her own as an independent artist after two albums and visuals under D-Naff Entertainment, Lady Dyna feels she has proven herself in the industry and that it’s time to go back.

“I have now accomplished what I wanted to accomplish without a record label including moving to the UK. This includes international collaborations, recording abroad and lastly finding my voice and feet in the music industry. It’s now time for me to take on the vision of my husband alongside him,” she said.

A rather enthusiastic Lady Dyna believes the move to D-Naff Entertainment this time around will bring new sound, image and more outdoor activities, especially after the pandemic.

Her new song ‘Ama Ni Dabwisa’ that was shot and produced abroad is one to look out for according to Lady Dyna. She said production of the song was a beautiful yet stressful experience.

“I had to travel to Kenya to produce the audio of this song. The video was shot in the heart of London in the most difficult spots to film music videos because of how busy the landmarks such as London Bridge, London Eye and St Paul’ are. But we pulled it off. Thanks to my crew who were always there to ensure that things went smoothly,” she said.

The gospel artist added that she cannot wait to come back home as her flights were previously cancelled because of Covid-19.

“My album is almost finalised and my management will announce when it will be released. We are still promoting It’s Personal as it was my best album I can say and got me a large cheque of royalties from Nascam in December 2019, “ said Lady Dyna.

2020-08-04 14:51:18 | 8 hours ago