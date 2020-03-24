unWrap - Lioness on financial prudence and independence Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Rapper Lioness is one of the many Namibian youths who view the country’s 30 years of independence as a milestone worth celebrating, despite the myriad of challenges faced by the youth.

She believes the entertainment industry will have a great next 30 years.

The singer, who is soon to release her second album, Wish You Were Here, also advised fellow musicians to learn the art of financial planning to safeguard their hard-earned funds.

Speaking through her manager, Lioness said the Namibian music industry, though growing at a phenomenal rate, is also riddled with real challenges, including the recent cancellation of many events due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

“Our industry is very volatile and we are doing quite well. We are not the worst so we are doing pretty well. I would say life-saving is a very important aspect of an artist’s life. We need to be able to save whatever we earn because we sometimes take two to three weeks without receiving gigs, so we need to save the little that we have, “ she said.

The Namibian artist, who has recently featured on BBC, views the completion of her medical degree as one of the major milestones in her professional career.

“I think the medical degree is one of the major milestones because it is not easy to juggle music and studies,” she said.

The bubbly artist said there is a need for artists to find ways of collaborating to improve their trade.

“As an artist, I don’t think we can survive without featuring others. Creativity comes when you put different genres together. Featuring both local and international artists has done a lot in improving our music and it’s something we are very open to,” she said. Lioness is one of the many Namibian talents who were supposed to share the stage with Tiwa Savage, D’banj and Master KG for the Independence Celebrations Concert hosted by MTC, Huawei, Profile Investments, Tafel Lager and Nasria. Photo: Instagram

