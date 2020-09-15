unWrap - Mr Glo: 20 years and counting Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

If you have danced to the sounds of Selima by Gazza, Dirty Kandeshi by PDK and The Deception by King Tee Dee then you are certainly familiar with the Midas touch of producer Solani Zulu popularly known as Glo.

Having been in the game for over 20 years, Glo who is also popular with the moniker, Mr Glo believes there is still more to be done to improve the music industry in Namibia.

Mr Gulo who also doubles as a vocalist believes that while the local industry is growing, international collaborations are necessary to fine-tune the art.

“ Yes we have our own beat but we are still young as far as music is concerned, so we do have to borrow here and there from our African brothers musically,” he stated.

Glo still looks forward to the day when Namibia becomes a trendsetter in Africa and the world.

“ I would want us to unite and grow together. I am willing to help those I can and where I can,” he stated.

The Hello singer and producer told unwrap.online that music is a great combination of the chemistry between the art and the artist.

He added that the right lyrics, right beat, time and place result in music that is enjoyable and is timeless.

“I have to make sure that we are both feeling the song before we release it, it’s more likely what the public will do too. I really try to connect with the artists musically and so far it has worked,” he said.

