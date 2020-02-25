unWrap - Namibian toddler embraces the beauty world Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Selma Shiwaya

The atmosphere of a pageant feels like a home away from home for the eight-year-old Christine Haindongo who has an international pageant lined up for her soon. In September, the beauty queen is set to take on other toddlers in the 2020 Toddler and Tween of the World beauty pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Christine is a confident little girl with an array of enthusiasms and interests. As well as being a normal grade two learner, Christine is also an ambitious child beauty queen who has walked the ramp since the age of six. “Modeling gives me confidence and I make new friends when I travel,” she said.

Speaking to unwrap.online Christine’s mother, Hilma Haindongo affirmed her passion for modeling. “She likes modeling because she started at a young age and to date, she has won every pageant. She’s born with it,” she expressed passionately.

Her tryst with beauty started at the Sweetness Mootseng fashion show in 2017. There on, she discovered her talent and never looked back. Miss Little Petite is just one of the many titles Christine has under her belt. She has also been named Miss Christmas in 2018, Miss Lifestyle and Miss Glitz Namibia to mention a few.

It isn’t all glitz and glamour on the stage though; it is lots of practice that goes in and the young beauty queen has her mom to thank for it. “It makes me proud to see my youngest child thrive with no formal training. I only train her at home. I show her how to pose, smile and how to express herself to the judges. For her pageant in South Africa we are currently busy with rehearsals on walking and handling interview questions,” says Hilma.

More to it, Christine is also involved in charity work. To date, she has donated to a Miss Valentine pageant that was held at her school MH Greeff Primary in Windhoek.

To help her realise her dream you can vote for her at www.toddlerandtweenworld.co.za - Photos: Contributed

