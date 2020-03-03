unWrap - Pombili bids farewell to NBC Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Renowned broadcaster, MC and TV host Pombili Shilongo has called time on a career with state broadcaster NBC after serving them for 10 years. She says it is time to fry bigger fish.

Despite her success as a radio and television host since graduating from scriptwriting and directing, Shilongo said she has played her part.

In her tenure at NBC, Shilongo worked both on-camera and behind the scenes, achieving more than what she bargained for.

“I have always wanted to be a host on TV but that opened avenues for me as a producer in Namibia’s first reality TV production and creating new content for the fashion industry like Whata Lifestyle Magazine show,” she said.

Shilongo said she has no regrets and is grateful for the opportunity she had.

“Producing has been a place of home for the past ten years, and it has groomed me into a woman in production that I am today. At the end of the day, I can say ‘mission accomplished’. My greatest moment includes working on Body With Maria Nepembe, the NAMAs blue carpet and working on the Regional Annual Sports Awards,” she said.

Shilongo will be moving into a less visible line of work.

She urged females to continue taking up spaces and changing the status quo.

