unWrap Reviews - Funky Lab Pizzariaheaven for your palate Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

June Shimuoshili

Food and music are known as two elements that connect people, no matter where you are in the world. This is exactly what you will find at Funky Lab Pizzaria and Shawarma, located on Independence Avenue in Windhoek. Known for their pizza and burgers since its launch six

months ago, the food spot owned by DJ Oros is where you can show up to eat any time, any day.

One of Funky Lab Pizzaria and Shawarama’s most ordered pizza is their carnivorous thin-crusted and rather very tasty offering. Topped with flavourful various meats ranging from bacon to mince and sausages topped with peppers and a secret sauce, you will definitely want

a second order.

Another one of their best on the menu is the beef burger. Comprising of a toasted roll that holds their tailor-made patty, melted cheese topped with a tomato- it is instant love at first bite. Complimented with a green salad and potato wedges, it is definitely a meal that will have you come back for more.

The family-friendly Caribean themed vintage establishment sources all its products locally with their vegetables coming from Single Quarters. The chef and his five-member staff indeed achieve their goal of serving 100% international standard dishes. The service is impeccable,

the venue has a grand ambience suitable for all occasions whether it is meeting friends and family for a catch-up session or a business meeting. One can definitely expect a pocket-friendly foodgasm and a great experience.

We decided to opt for the Italian cuisine and so ordered for white pasta in sautéed mushroom sauce. The blend of the flavours

was perfect, almost heavenly! Service just splendid as our attendant was available for us at every beck and call. The overall place, its explicitly grand ambience, the warm inviting food and the celebrity like special treatment will definitely make you want to go back in time and go through the wonderful experience all over again. I highly recommend this restaurant.”

2020-10-06 10:14:55 | 7 hours ago