unWrap - TKB, Piri Gure and Otjinate to perform alongside Tiwa Savage and Master KG

Ivona Frans

As if the lineup for the Independence Celebrations concert is not lit enough, imagine what it will be with these newly-added superstars. unwrap.online takes a closer look at who TKB and Piri Gure are.

Piri Gure

Piri Gure’s musical career spans over ten years.

The duo Costa and Ome Dessie started as entertainers before releasing their debut album ‘Piri Gure’ in 2017.

“Before the release of our album, Pire Gure was just a dummy concept to test the public’s interest, and that is how the whole project came about,” they narrated.

What you perhaps don’t know about this duo is that they are masters of digital recordings and can replay their digital work on stage.

Piri Gure says they are ready to deliver electrifying Damara Punch Ma/gaisa dance moves straight out of Omaruru. “This is a great opportunity to show our fans what we are made of,” they said.

TKB

Tight Kassie Brothers (TKB) have trodden the musical journey since 2011 when they released their debut album dubbed ‘Break Through’. Before starting their journey in the music business, the trio started as back-up dancers for local artists Makurunganga and Bsquare. Highlighting their musical career, TKB says it is an honour to represent their home town Rundu.

“Our biggest highlight is having shared stages with renowned artists, including Omarion and P Square. Moreover, we are proud of our NAMAs nominations and although we haven’t walked away with any of the awards yet, our biggest achievement is the continued love from our fans,” they mentioned.

TKB say they are ready to pass up their Mutete for thrilling independence performances.

The 30th Independence Celebrations Concert is set for 21 March 2020 at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

2020-03-03