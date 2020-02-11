unWrap - To quit or not to quit, the Namibian music story Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Has Namibia’s music scene caught the retirement fever?

Well, that is the question Namibia music pundits can’t seem to answer convincingly, safe to say a few in the country’s growing music industry have thrown in the towel a few times. For better or for worse, time never forgets to tell. So regular has the trend of retiring by Namibian musicians been done that, it’s difficult to believe anymore.

Sometimes it is as difficult to believe as reading the Bible without relating to Jesus.

But well most artists are pulling the plug on their music careers more often than not.

If truth is said, others have fallen by the wayside after challenging times, while others are using the same old trick to market themselves and create suspense in their listeners.

King Tee Dee

In 2018 musician The Dogg then revealed that he was going to retire after his final album “Concrete Jungle”. In celebration of his musical career, The Dogg held what was termed a final concert only to recant with a second concert themed Revelation of King Tee Dee. The concert has since become part of the annual entertainment calendar. Meanwhile, the king has moved more to the business side of things.

In a tweet earlier this year King Tee Dee stated that he feels, he has achieved all he wanted in music. “Currently, I’m not really inspired to record music. I feel like doing something new totally out of music that can challenge me,” read the tweet.

Young T

Towards the end of 2019, Young T announced that he was going to call it quits after his 8th offering. As stated on his final album ‘Philosophical Pages Volume 2: The Early Retirement’ cover insert Young T reasoned that it was time to give an opportunity to the young ones. “The UGU empire will be the right path for true talent to access nourishment since that will be my focus after this project,” it read.

However, a week ago Young T seems to have backpedalled when he revealed his first song of 2020 titled Ameni.

Recently, Berthold also exclaimed the word retirement after two decades of being in the music scene. The music artist stated that he is exiting to pursue greater things, as he has always wanted the world to know his name and music.

KK

KK says he has decided to call it quits because he’s had enough. After a career that spanned over 10 years commercially, the multi-talented hip hop artist promised to stay away from music once he has walked out.

“I’m done with it all. One last show and it will be the Donlu festival. I also promised some people some features so hopefully, I can get those done with as soon as possible. I love how many new artists have come and grown and I know the industry can only get better, he stated.

Whether it is all an old trick out of the dusty magic book, we wish all the artists the best in their new endeavours and for those taking us all for a ride, you are not cool!

