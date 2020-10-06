unWrap - Wahengo to share knowledge in music workshop Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Foibe Shahepa

Namibian guitarist, singer and songwriter Jackson Wahengo will be the facilitator of the guitar technique workshop for Shambo music taking

place from 6 to 9 October 2020. With about 20 years in the arts safely under his belt, Wahengo is more than qualified to take on this

exciting role.

In an interview with unWrap. online, Wahengo said “The main aim of the workshop is to transfer guitar technique skills for Shambo music-making in preserving the Namibian heritage with other guitar players and musicians from various cultural backgrounds.’’

Wahengo, whose musical interest was sparked since his early childhood in Angola and Congo (Brazzaville), studied at the University of Cape

Town (UTC) and released his first debut album ‘Akutu Hewa’ in 2012. The workshop, taking place at the National Theatre of Namibia is only

open to intermediate and advanced players and fully funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia Covid-19 relief fund.

According to Wahengo, there are many great musicians who inspire and impress him. “Naming them would take the whole year and I am excited about the endless possibilities in the near future,’’ he said.

2020-10-06 10:16:56 | 7 hours ago