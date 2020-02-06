Upgrade in business class: The new Audi A6 and S6 Sedan Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

×

The new Audi A6 range is more versatile than ever before – with end-to-end digitalisation, enhanced comfort, more sportiness and a technical, elegant design. The all-digital MMI touch response system provides intuitive operation and even more personalisation. The improved assistance systems demonstrate intelligent automotive innovation and the suspension combines smooth ride comfort, unshakable stability with enhanced sportiness.

Interior digitalisation and enhanced comfort

Fast access to functions and a high degree of customisation – the new smartphone-like display and MMI touch operating system makes use intuitive in the Audi A6. It is thus the most modern operating concept in its class. Two large displays (as seen in the new Audi A7 Sportback and Audi Q8) replace most of the buttons and controls of the predecessor model. As such it is a prime example of the end-to-end digitalisation which the new A6 brings to the business class. The all-digital operating system also supports a high degree of personalisation. In the top display, the buttons for all functions can be placed freely, similar to the user experience with smartphone apps. In the bottom display, the user can create up to 27 individual shortcuts for key vehicle functions and favourites such as phone numbers, radio stations or navigation destinations.

Users hear and feel a click as confirmation as soon as their finger triggers a function by lightly pressing the touch-sensitive display. The user can adjust the intensity of this acoustic and tactile feedback as required. The driver manages the infotainment on the top display, which has a 10.1-inch screen and the bottom 8.6-inch display, located in the console in the centre tunnel, is used for the climate control, convenience and vehicle functions as well as for text input. With this new setup, the driver’s wrist can sit comfortably on the selector lever of the transmission. MMI navigation plus (standard feature within the A6 range) also includes the Audi virtual cockpit whose high-resolution display measures 12.3 inches. Operation is via the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel. When it comes to navigation, the system acts as a highly networked media hub and offers a self-learning function based on the driven routes. There is also an optional head-up display which projects information relevant to the driver into the driver’s field of view on the windshield, for instance a detailed map for the navigation.

Driver assistance systems for more safety and comfort

With numerous driver assistance systems, the new A6 sets new standards in the premium class. The driver assistance systems with refined control mechanisms enhance convenience and additional support for drivers’ tasks. This includes the adaptive cruise assist, which besides adaptive cruise control and the predictive efficiency assist also comprises the swerve and turn assist and thus supports the driver with manoeuvring the vehicle effectively. Also included is a night vision assistant which uses an infrared camera and reacts to the heat given off by objects. Converted to black and white images, the information can be viewed in the instrument cluster or the Audi virtual cockpit. The cooler surroundings appear dark, while animals and people appear strikingly bright thereby providing an effective safety feature. Emergency assist enhances safety by bringing the vehicle to a stop in an emergency.

Electrification in the S6

To further enhance comfort and efficiency of the Audi S6, this model is fitted with a mild hybrid system. In combination with the six-cylinder engine, a 48V mild hybrid system is used. The S6 can coast between 55 and 160 km/h and the start-stop kicks in right from 22 km/h. In real-world driving, the mild hybrid technology based on 48V reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.7 litres per 100 kilometres.

Body and dimensions – more legroom in the business class

Long journeys are the domain of the new Audi A6. With a generous amount of space; many convenience features; and minimal interior noise, the business-class sedan pampers the driver and passengers alike. Its interior is even larger than on the outgoing model – the A6 beats its core competitors in important criteria such as legroom in the rear.

The A6 range is perfectly equipped for long journeys with new convenience functions. The seats are all-new. The A6 offers leather/leatherette upholstery and electric seats with memory as a standard feature. The top-of-the-line Audi S6 contains sport seats as standard equipment, however optionally available are S sport seats or the customized contour front seats with numerous adjustment functions, optionally fitted with ventilation and massage function. The panoramic glass sunroof (standard for S6 models) floods the interior with light. The luggage compartment, with its capacity of 530 litres will accommodate two golf bags crosswise, while the trunk lid can be closed electrically with a kicking motion, optional on the A6 but standard on the S6.

Suspension technology for enhanced agility

Manoeuvrable in town, sporty on open roads, and poised and comfortable on the highway – the new Audi A6 handles even more dynamically than its predecessor model. The reason is the different suspension components – from the centralized control of all systems via control strategies; newly developed axles; through to new features such as optional dynamic all-wheel steering.

In the front-axle steering, a strain wave gearing operates; at the rear axle a spindle drive turns the wheels up to 5 degrees – unrivalled in the segment. At speeds up to 60 km/h they turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, thus reducing the turning circle by up to one metre. At high speeds from 60 km/h, the wheels turn in the same direction, thus increasing stability when traveling in a straight line or changing lanes. And in turn improving handling safety. At the same time, passengers enjoy enhanced comfort as steering movements when changing lanes are felt much less in the rear in particular.



The powertrain – powerful and efficient

The A6 range will be available locally with three engines. A 2.0 TDI engine kicks off the range with 140 kW and 400 Nm (Audi A6 40 TDI); followed by a 3.0 TDI with 183 kW and 600 Nm (Audi 45 TDI); and a top-of-the-range 2.9 TFSI engine (Audi S6 TFSI) with 331 kW and 600 Nm. All engines provide outstandingly strong power delivery, high efficiency and refined operation. – Audi SA

All variants within the A6 range are fitted standard with automatic transmissions. While the V6 diesel engines are paired with an eight-speed tiptronic, the 40 TDI is coupled as standard with a seven-speed S tronic. The 45 TDI and the S6 TFSI forwards its power as standard to the quattro all-wheel drive. In conjunction with the tiptronic, the A6 has a self-locking centre differential.

The exterior design – technical and elegant

The new A6 is an expressive ambassador of the new Audi design language. With taut surfaces, sharply defined edges and striking lines, the business class sedan unmistakably conveys its character. It stands for sporty elegance, high tech and sophistication. The exterior stands out with balanced proportions and short overhangs, the dimensions of the eighth-generation Audi A6 have grown a few millimetres compared with its predecessor model line – by seven millimetres to 4.94 metres long, by twelve millimetres to 1.89 metres wide and by two millimetres to 1.46 metres high. – Audi SA



2020-02-06 08:12:10 | 15 hours ago