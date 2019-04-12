U.S. Embassy benevolences “The Myrna Clayton Experience"

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The U.S. Embassy in Windhoek is inviting the public to celebrate the American culture of jazz music with live performances by “The Myrna Clayton Experience” who will also be joined by Namibian jazz and saxophonist sensation, Suzy Eises tonight.

Jazz Appreciation Month is celebrated every year in April in the United States, in honour of jazz as an early American art form.

The event is absolutely free, slated to take place at the Warehouse Theater at 20:00, tickets can also be picked up at the Warehouse box office.

The band arrived in Namibia on Sunday, April 7th and performed at Dagbreek School in Klein Windhoek, Hope Village in Katutura, and Chairman Mao Zedong High School in Otjomuise, and interacted with musicians at the American Cultural Centre and music students at the College of the Arts in Windhoek. Yesterday they were at the National Theatre of Namibia catering to an older crowd.

Nothing equates to the live performances of America’s Songbird, Myrna Clayton as audiences around the world get up to dance when she sings, mesmerized by her soul-filled, deep musical message for all. Myrna’s entertaining and uplifting performances are unforgettable. In addition to numerous other international performances, The Myrna Clayton Experience had the opportunity to represent the American Music Abroad programme in 2018 at U.S. Embassies in the Baltic Region: Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus, Estonia, and Maldova.

They were selected as one of ten bands out of 400 who competed from 40 states. They are now honoured as cultural ambassadors. The Myrna Clayton Experience has first-hand knowledge of the vital importance of cultural exchange and its impact on social change.

The members of The Myrna Clayton Experience are: Myrna Clayton (vocals), Marcus Williams (drums), Joel Powell (upright/electric bass), Gary Harris (tenor sax and ewe) and William Menefield (piano).



