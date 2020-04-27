US gives N$100 million for Covid-19 response

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson announced last Friday that the government of the United States of America is providing N$100 million to help Namibia fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought to a halt the country’s economic and social activities as it has done globally.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government has committed more than US$775 million globally in international assistance, aimed specifically at fighting the pandemic. For more than a half-century, the US has been the largest contributor to global health security. The US built the foundation upon which the global health system is based, contributing more than US$140 billion in global health assistance in the 21st century alone.

Ambassador Johnson stated: “No other nation in the world has contributed more to Namibia’s growth and the health of Namibians than the United States.

That is why America is committing this N$100 million to win the Covid-19 fight, just as we are winning the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

The N$100 million contribution is an example of the US’ all-of-government approach to fighting Covid-19. The amount includes contributions from USAID, CDC, PEPFAR and the Department of Defense. The financial commitment to Namibia will include testing supplies worth N$26.5 million; laboratory equipment and upgrades worth N$22.6 million; CDC medical and technical experts supporting the Namibian government response worth N$20.2 million; training and hiring of health care personnel to cost N$14.3 million; emergency operations and isolation centres to cost N$11.3 million, and personal protective equipment worth N$6.0 million.

“I am proud to announce that the United States is providing N$100 million in assistance to Namibia to fight Covid-19. As US Ambassador, my priority has always been partnering with Namibia to improve the health of Namibians.

This is a partnership that works and it is helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia.

This N$100 million of assistance will help in several ways,” stated the ambassador at a function attended by health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

She noted the donation will strengthen Namibia’s lab testing capabilities, that the funds will improve Namibia’s emergency responses to epidemics, and that her country will continue providing American medical and technical expertise to the Namibian government.

“Some of this assistance has already benefited Namibia. We have donated ambulances and supplies for isolation units. Our American medical experts have supported the Namibian response to Covid-19 from day one. And today, we are handing over additional PPE for medical workers. We will coordinate with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on the delivery of more PPE, health care worker training and laboratory upgrades,” stated the ambassador.

“I’d like to recognise all the governments, international organisations and private sector companies that have offered Namibia support. We’re all in this together,” she acclaimed.

