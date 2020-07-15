Uusiku hands over district reigns Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

×

OMUTHIYA–The former district coordinator Katrina Uusiku, who lost in a shock, disputed elective district conference a fortnight ago as Swapo coordinator for Omuthiya, officially handed over the keys and reign of power to Illia Nghipundjwa who won by 57 votes to 35.

In a brief interview, she said she will advise and render any assistance to the new leadership whenever required, adding she does not harbour any regret for her defeat.

Uusiku who remains the mayor held the position of district coordinator for five years.

“We had a peaceful transition after the outcome of the election, so power can be handed over to the new leaders to continue the work of Swapo from where I stopped. I am not angry neither regret losing. We are in one party and doing it for the benefit of all,” she said, when approached for comment on her defeat and her journey through the party ranks.

“At the moment, I cannot say much because I haven’t presented a report to the district executive. But once I am done with this, I will highlight all high and lows during my tenure,” said Uusiku with humility. Nghipundjwa was not prepared to say anything other than expressing gratitude for her victory. “I will assume duty end of the week, so I am yet to get settled, then I lay my blueprint going forward,” said Nghipundjwa. Other candidates who participated and emerged victorious are Samuel Shikongo who took the district mobiliser position after Susanna Uukongo withdrew from the political contest at the eleventh hour. Josef Kakungha retained his position of treasurer after getting 51 votes ahead of his rival Josef Nangolo who garnered a decent 40 votes

The elective conference was delayed for more than two hours at the time after Swapo member Armas Amukoto and his supporters protested the regional leadership’s decision to bar him from contesting for the district coordinator position. Amukoto, who is a former Omuthiya constituency councillor, failed the vetting test for having reportedly supported the 2019 presidential candidacy of independent candidate Dr Panduleni Itula.

Such a decision did not go down well with Amukoto leading to a heated confrontation with the regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu and governor Penda Ya Ndakolo. –osimasiku@nepc.com.na



2020-07-15 09:52:42 | 18 hours ago