Uutoni wants market cleanliness maintained

The City of Windhoek can reclaim its title as the cleanest city in Africa by closely monitoring activities at the open markets, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni said this week.

Uutoni made the remarks during the final inspection at the Oshetu Community Market in Katutura after government relaxed some Covid-19 lockdown measures to allow informal traders to operate under strict conditions.

City of Windhoek has been hard at work since the government announcement, cleaning and disinfecting the market. Uutoni said he does not want to see wastewater overflowing and litter scattered around the market. “We should start to innovate and do something attractive. The markets should not only be attractive to usual customers but to more customers and to tourists. This is the standard that we want,” stated Uutoni.

He said the city has 18 open markets and observed that only four were ready to resume business. Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula added open markets should be transformed into clean trading areas or risk certified non-compliant.

“The markets are certified by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to be compliant but if they turn to be non-compliant, we reserve the right to close them,” remarked Shangula.

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu stated they fixed the toilets, asked the vendors to declutter by removing some of the belongings, cleaned the roof and repainted the popular Oshetu market.

City of Windhoek strategic executive for economic development and community services Fillemon Hambunda said vendors would now be required to wear aprons, headgears and hand gloves while handling the meat products. They are also required to have a 50cm chopping board and utensils when handling meat. Hambunda added the market will have someone manning the toilets and a fee of N$1 or N$2 would be charged.

“We hope with those measures, it will help us in the long run to improve as we go. I will continuously improve and make sure the market is clean twice a month. What is applicable here will be applicable to all markets around Windhoek,” said Hambunda.

