Valentine gifts for elderly in Okakarara

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Standard Bank Okakarara Branch Manager, Othilie Kariko helped to deliver the donations at Valentine’s Day celebration on 14 February 2019 at the Trade Show ground in Okakarara.

Speaking to Okakarara community, Kariko said “As a bank that deeply cares about the welfare of the members of the communities that we operate in, we didn’t hesitate to help when we were approached by Ms. Katjimune for assistance.”

Standard Bank made the donations of food hampers to old people of the community.

Kariko said they were privileged and lucky to be invited to a special occasion through the donation of food hampers.

He thanked the community for recognising the elders of the community, their wisdom and their leadership and for recognising their contributions to the community.

“My hope is that this special occasion will become a yearly event and will be spread to other towns to acknowledge the lifelong contributions our nation’s seniors have made to their communities and country at large,” Kariko added.

He concluded her speech with the quote by former U.S. President Barack Obama, who once said, “We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older, places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity.”

2019-02-20 09:54:28 1 months ago