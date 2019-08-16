Valombola makes pre-trial appearance

WINDHOEK - Refugee Commissioner Likius Valombola, 54, made a routine pre-trial appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday on a charge of murder for the death of former Namibia National Student Organisation (Nanso) executive, 27-year-old Helao Kapembe Ndjaba.

He is further charged with a count of discharging a firearm in public.

The matter was postponed to September 19 for another pre-trial conference.

According to the state, Valombola shot the deceased unlawfully and intentionally twice in the head with the direct intention to kill him during the period May 18-19, 2018, causing the said Ndjaba to die from the injuries he sustained on May 28, 2018, in the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

It is further stated in the indictment that Valombola is guilty of the offence of discharging a firearm in public, which he had no justification for.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, during the late night/early morning hours of May 18 to 19, 2018, the accused was a passenger in his motor vehicle driven by his son.

They arrived at the junction of King Kauluma and Omuvapu Streets in the Otjitenda Location of Katutura, Windhoek, where another motor vehicle was stationary in the road due to mechanical problems and insisted that the vehicle is moved, but it did not happen, it is stated.

The State further alleges that Valombola then took out his licensed firearm and fired two shots in the direction of the deceased, which struck him in the head.

The deceased was then taken to Katutura State Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries 10 days later.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Valombola and Advocate Antonia Verhoef represented the State. Valombola is out on N$15 000 bail.

During his bail hearing, Valombola denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea after the charges were put to him.

In his defence, he said he had no intention to harm anyone when he fired the shots. He alleges that at the time, he fired the shots his life was in danger because of three unknown men who were banging on his car.

2019-08-16 07:40:03 15 hours ago