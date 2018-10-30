Van der Merwe and Steenkamp soar to new posts at Standard Bank

WINDHOEK - Standard Bank Namibia recently appointment Daniel van Der Merwe as its new commercial relationship manager.

His appointment was with effect from 10 September, the bank announced,

In this position, van der Merwe will work hand-in-hand with Tier 1 business banking clients, serving as an educator for all their banking needs, the bank said.

“He will also be responsible in maintaining the relationship of newly acquired clients,” the bank said in a statement.

Van der Merwe joined Standard Bank in 2016 as a client analyst within the corporate investment banking (CIB) department, doing everything from credit analysis, client queries and industry analysis.

“After that, in 2017, he joined private banking as an offshore manager, dealing with Standard Bank’s offshore banking and investment solutions. While working as an offshore manager, he won Top Salesperson across Africa through growing his portfolio with 130 percent, the bank said further of its rising star.

“I’m motivated to explore the banking industry as a whole. I believe it is of utmost importance we as a bank understand our client’s way of doing business. We want to help our clients grow, and by this evolve our relationship with their business,” Van Der Merwe said.

Talking about his new position, Van der Merwe added he is ready on tackling the new role, and transitioning from a sales oriented job to one where building relationships and trust is key.

Van der Merwe attained his Bachelors in Economics and Investment Management at the University of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape in 2015.

Describing himself as being very rational, he is more than eager to kick-start this new position with determination and drive. He invites clients to contact his office and engage with him openly to explore new opportunities.

“I am looking forward to meeting and engaging with clients, being visible in the market and expanding our variety of solutions and services within the industry” Van der Merwe concluded.

Standard Bank also announced the appointment of Lorraine Steenkamp as the bank’s new offshore manager.

“Considered an invaluable member of the Standard Bank family, she has proven herself to be a hardworking and dedicated individual with the customers’ needs at heart,” he employers said.

A driven career banker, Steenkamp first joined the bank back in 1992, leaving it for four years to explore other avenues but returned in 2013.

“During the course of her career, she honed her expertise in the fields of private banking, business banking and corporate and investment banking as a transactional product specialist.”

In her new job, Steenkamp will represent Standard Bank’s offshore assets in Namibia. Steenkamp will provide clients with insight into the bank’s offshore products offerings, to help them create flexibility and diversity in their investment and banking portfolios.

The bank’s offshore banking enables people who live or work abroad to manage their finances in one central location. “By keeping their money in one place, it allows them to make transfers and payments in several currencies from a stable and secure offshore jurisdiction,” the bank explained.

Steenkamp said on her appointment: “Starting a new position is always exciting and I look forward to the learning opportunities that come with this new position. I am passionate about people and serving them, I would go as far as calling myself ‘customer-obsessed’. Owing to that, I am eager about adding value to my clients.”

