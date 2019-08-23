Venaani calls on Imalwa to step down

WINDHOEK- Leader of the official opposition, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani has called on Prosecutor-General Martha Imalwa to step down as the head of the prosecution authority.

The call follows Imalwa’s disclosure on Wednesday that government has failed to trace Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) missing funds which is estimated to be in the region N$600 million.

“We have asked the President of the republic to recuse the prosecutor general and to ask her to resign, why, because you cannot be a prosecutor general, the biggest heist of the country, you are saying you don’t have enough evidence to prosecute it, you cannot do anything about it and the people’s money is gone,” said Venaani.

Venaani says the public does not have any confidence in the office of the prosecutor general for dealing with sensitive matter of the country, matters of corruption and matters of integrity, thus the best thing she can do is to resign.

“We are firmly demanding from the President that a new investigation by independent experts be conducted. Because we are saying, this money of GIPF is not money that was stolen from the Nigerian style of suitcases, it’s money transferred electronically into accounts, accounts of directors were known then, money that bought farms, hotels and service stations that are running as we speak,” he said.

“In-fact you even have a family that is probably the second or third richest in the country that got rich because of the GIPF money and we know the reason why this has been taking this long is to shadow this particular family and many other that got rich because of the GIPF money,” he said.

Venaani said what is happening in this country now is that government is laughing at corruption.

He said he will mobilise a people’s march against the Office of the Prosecutor General, against the Office of the Chief Justice because GIPF saga is a miscarriage of justice.

“The march will not be a PDM march but a people’s march, PDM will only be leading,” he stresses.

Asked why only Imalwa office is targeted in this saga while the issue also involves the police and GIPF itself, Venaani said “because the prosecutor general as an officer of the law should have put this matter to court, you must be put to test in court, the court must have a final say in the matter”.

He said the fact that Imalwa is not prosecuting, shows that she is protecting someone. Venaani also called on the office of the prosecutor general to share with the public whatever evidence they have.



