Venaani congratulates Bishop Katenda

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - The leader of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani, this week congratulated newly consecrated Bishop of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church Namibia (Reach-Namibia) Lukas Katenda.

Katenda was consecrated as the new Bishop of Reach-Namibia at the weekend.

Katenda had served the Anglican Diocese of Namibia for 15 years prior to joining Reach-Namibia.

Venaani described Katenda as a true servant of the people, adding he takes over during a very difficult time when the country is troubled with so many evils.

“Reverend Katenda is not just an experienced pastor who has served his people for over 15 years at the Anglican Diocese of Namibia, but a patriotic Namibian who treats everyone with dignity and love,’’ said Venaani.

He encouraged Katenda to continue embracing everyone as he has always done.

Venaani said he will offer his encouragement and support to Katenda’s leadership during these challenging times.

“As a deer longs for the flowing streams, so their souls long for God. Those whose souls are thirsty for God, the living God, it is time for them to come and behold the face of God.”

2019-10-10 07:36:19 17 hours ago