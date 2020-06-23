Venaani demands whistleblower protection law

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani yesterday claimed the delay in the implementation of the Whistleblower Protection Act is proof that the governing party is not serious about tackling corruption.

Venaani said this during his own version of what his party termed as the ‘Real State of the Nation (SONA)’ held at the party’s parliamentary office yesterday.

In October 2017, Geingob signed the Whistleblower Protection Act 10 of 2017, rightfully perceived as one of the decisive instruments in the arsenal to combat corruption.

“The act is yet to be given effect. What does Swapo have to hide?” Venaani questioned.

“The whistleblower protection law was specifically passed by parliament to provide for the establishment of a whistleblowers’ protection office and appropriate procedures for making disclosures of improper conduct. The government says a lack of money is hampering the implementation of the Whistleblower Protection Act. The minister of finance made no mention of the budget provision in the current financial year.”

Furthermore, the outspoken opposition leader said PDM was further demanding that government consider a ‘one Namibian, one plot policy’ to fast track equitable land reform and improve the housing situation in thecountry.

He said the proposal is based on creating a two-pronged resettlement programme: one for urban land and another for commercial farmland.

“We need to give property rights to rural homeowners to address Namibia’s skewed economy. I moved a motion on property rights in 2007, which was adopted by parliament,” he said.

Sadly, he said, the motion is still collecting dust.

Venaani said the PDM would launch a 90-day plan to deliver free erven to Namibians. “We will initiate various private member’s bills in parliament that will help deliver urban resettlement. The PDM also will look into interventions that will help the shack dwellers build houses faster,” he said.

“Swapo’s inaction on corruption has created a breeding ground for inefficient service delivery at all levels of the public sector. The ruling party’s denial in its complicit to the Fishrot corruption is crippling confidence in government to fight corruption.”

Venaani also touched on the genocide, saying that the resolution of the issue and reparation still carries the promise of healing the wounds of the past.

He said the land has social, spiritual and economic value.

“It has the potential to be the foundation of the renewed economy that our country so critically needs,” he said.

Venaani said while PDM recognises that the genocide issue is a highly emotive and that the handling thereof requires great maturity and care, the party supports negotiations that could result in reparations and the finalisation of outstanding land claims.

“The atrocities committed by Germany against the Nama and the Ovaherero people from 1904 to 1908 have all the hallmarks of a genocide. We can no longer conceal the matter on account of sensitivity. Enough is enough,” he said.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-06-23 12:20:44 | 5 days ago