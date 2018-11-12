Venaani ‘willing to serve’ Damaras 

WINDHOEK – While in attendance at the 39th edition of the annual Damara Traditional and Cultural Festival at Okombahe in the Erongo Region over the weekend, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani openly declared his willingness to serve the Damara community should the need arise.

The leader of the official opposition party was a guest speaker at the gathering and grabbed the opportunity to tell hundreds of attendees, mostly of the Damara tribe: “I am a Namibian first, and therefore, I can stand here today and commit myself to taking up any issues on behalf of the Damara people that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

In a statement availed to the media on Saturday, Venaani said that as a Namibian he’s willing to fill the gap and join the fight carrying whatever burdens and push for urgent solutions.

“This is, however, not a political platform. This is your special time for you as the Damara people, and I am blessed to be here,” he added.

Namibians are set to go to the polls next year to elect a new president and new members of the National Assembly.

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) new CEO Theo Mujoro told the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation last week that preparations for next year’s presidential and National Assembly elections have started.

Mujoro said the ECN will conduct supplementary registration of voters and voter’s education next year in July.

Furthermore, Venaani asked those present to honour the celebration of all cultures in Namibia with utmost respect and dignity.

He said Namibians should be grateful that today they are still surrounded by leaders like Justus //Garoëb, who can guide the nation “with knowledge of our cultural past, history and origins”.

“Cultural heritage is the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the religions we follow, but also the thread that knits us all together,” said Venaani.

Without a doubt, he said, it’s vitally important for all to have the opportunity to explore other cultures, ”to help our understanding of our unity in diversity”.

He said this is helpful not only “to us, but for our children to foster a sense of mutual respect and tolerance for all cultures, which are a fundamental part of the Namibian identity and values”.

He said as Namibians “let us unite and celebrate each other’s cultures”.

“Let us respect and value each other, let us differ, but let us always put Namibia and her people first,” he said.

Okombahe is a settlement in the Erongo Region of eastern central Namibia, situated on the Omaruru River, 70 kilometres north of Karibib.

It is regarded as the capital of the ǂNûkhoen (Damara) tribe. The annual King’s Festival is held at the settlement’s Gaob Memorial Stadium.

2018-11-12 08:53:51 1 months ago