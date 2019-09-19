Veteran defender Uanivi roped in for Madagascar clash …as Warriors leave for Antananarivo

WINDHOEK - African Stars veteran defender Pat-Nevin Uanivi has been included in the final 20-man Brave Warriors squad that left for Madagascar yesterday, as Namibia enters the final hurdle in the 2020 Caf African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Namibia takes on islanders Madagascar on Sunday in the first leg of the final round of the 2020 Chan qualifiers at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

Warriors’ interim coach released his final 20-man squad on Tuesday night with African Stars number one goalkeeper Ratanda Mbazuvara again emerging as first choice and will be deputised by Unam’s Charles

Uirab.

The team also includes other regulars such as Marcel Papama and captain Dynamo Fredericks. Panduleni Nekundi and Mapenzi Muwanei make the team and the inclusion of the 32 year-old Uanivi will see him possibly start the game on Sunday in central defence with Ivan Kamberipa, a combination that has worked well for Stars in recent times.

Absalom Iimbondi also makes the trip and will try to replicate his last international performance where he scored against Eritrea in their 2-0 win at home in the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“We have so much talent and it’s all about finding the right balance and getting a good result,” said team coach Bobby Samaria.

The match takes place Sunday and the Warriors will return home on Tuesday, 24 September, with the second leg in Windhoek on 19 October. The aggregate winner of this fixture will qualify for the 2020 Chan finals to be held in Cameroon.

The 20 man Warriors for Madagascar are: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Charles Uirab, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Ivan Kamberipa, Obrey Amseb, Marcel Papama, Gustav Isaak, Larry Horaeb, Aprocious Petrus, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Wendell Rudath, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Gregory Aukumeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Elmo Kambindu and Mapenzi Muwanei.



