Veteran golfers readies for annual SAGES fund raising tourney

WINDHOEK – The Southern Africa Golfers & Visitors Society (SAGES) Windhoek Branch golf club in conjunction with title sponsors BCX Namibia, Old Mutual and Rennies Travel Namibia will once again stage the annual Fund Raising Golf Tourney with renewed energy, this year.

Captain of Windhoek SAGES, Gusatv Jung urged all beneficiaries to become part of this noble initiative by selling raffle tickets whilst offering various activities on the scheduled golf days.

This year’s tourney tees off on the 28th of September at Omeya and continues at Windhoek Golf and Country Club the following day.

Robert Louis Stevenson, says SAGES values and enjoy the opportunity of fellowship with other golfers and passionate about contributing towards charity and other organizations in need of funding – hence its involvement in assisting all levels of society.

The SAGES Windhoek Branch hosted successful fundraising golf tourney at the Omeya Golf Course recently with all proceeds going to various charity organisations.

The tournament is growing in leaps and bounds and has so far raised almost double the amount recorded in the inaugural edition.

2015 – N$ 60, 000

2016 – N$ 96, 000

2017 – N$ 106,000

Last year, major contributions derived from title sponsors, BCX Namibia, Rennies Travel Namibia and Old Mutual Namibia, which empowered SAGES to raise funds totaling an astonishing amount of N$ 157, 390.50. The proceeds will be distributed amongst the following beneficiaries:

Cancer Association of Namibia, Save the Rhino Trust, Hope Village Center Old Age Homes, SPCA, Ngatuwe Vatere, Kids Soup Kitchens and Moreson Special School.

Direct contributions from other SAGES branches were already distributed to the relevant nominated beneficiaries in the respective areas.

Maroela Park Retirement Home in Tsumeb, Ouetehuis in Gobabis, Omgee-etes in Henties Bay, Samarithans Okahandja, SPCA in Swakopmund, SPCA in Walvis Bay.

The two golf clubs are major contributors to the success of the fund raising event and this is “highly appreciated by the sponsors and beneficiaries,” reads a statement from the sponsors.

