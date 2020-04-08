Veterans disown letter addressed to Geingob

Selma Ikela

The Namibian National Liberation Veterans Association (NNLVA) leadership is distancing itself from an open letter addressed to President Hage Geingob, highlighting the plight of struggle veterans.

In the letter, a certain Emmanuel Pamwenase Hangulah, also known as Manunu, claimed struggle veterans have been forgotten ever since Geingob took over as head of State. He further claimed veterans have not received funding for business projects that are worth N$200 000 in the last five years.

“It is painful to note how veterans have become beggars for what they dearly fought for and, in particular, to those that keep looting the pastures from all available economical resources. It is unfortunate that we have to categorically state to you that the Namibian House is Skewed to those that sacrificed selflessly and unselfish,” remarked Hangulah.

Reacting to the letter, NNLVA president Ben Shikongo said Hangulah must publicly withdraw his letter and follow the correct procedure and channels to express his dissatisfaction.

“He has acted in his individual capacity with his personal zeal, purpose and intention, which is not known to NNLVA and its leadership,” Shikongo said in a statement yesterday.

“We confirm with no reservations that any communique produced by a certain individual or group of individuals with no authority from NNLVA should be condemned in its strongest terms. Thus, the NNLVA condemns such uncalled-for letter addressed to the head of State without our knowledge.”

Shikongo advised members to utilise legitimate channels when presenting challenges for a solution. He said there are official mechanisms in place, such as the department of veterans’ affairs, which is the national machinery for veteran matters and NNLVA, which is the sole representative of all veterans. “Hence, all issues pertaining to the veterans should be exhausted first at those levels before they are taken to the head of State,” remarked Shikongo.

