Video: 25 complete basic coaching course at Okahandja ...with more women representation

Since taking over as General Manager of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women’s Desk, Jacqui Shipanga has redoubled her efforts in advocating for the inclusion and participation of more female coaches in the local game.

Shipanga, former head coach of the Brave Gladiators, and her team have in recent weeks been hard at work conducting coaching courses in various towns, with the aim of empowering and granting opportunities to local aspiring gaffers.

2019-07-15 10:37:25 1 days ago