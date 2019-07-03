Video: Nauseb to assist Kasaona at Cosafa Women's Cup

Newly-appointed head coach of the national women’s football team the Brave Gladiators, Mamie Kasaona, will be assisted by former midfielder of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and the Brave Warriors, Robert Nauseb, when Namibia partake in this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship. Nauseb’s appointment as Kasaona’s deputy was announced yesterday at Football House in Katutura, where it was also announced that former Gladiators veteran mentor Brian Isaacs will now be the advisor to the senior and Under 23, 20, and 17 national teams.

