Virus forces temporary closure of GIPF’s Ondangwa office

The Government Institution’s Pension Fund (GIPF) regional office in Ondangwa was closed on Friday to allow for a comprehensive disinfection process after a staff member there tested positive to Covid-19. Normal operations will resume on Monday, 24 August 2020 at 08h00.

During this period, GIPF has urged all staff members experiencing any of the Covid-19 symptoms to take all the necessary precautions, including seeking medical attention for possible testing.

“If they exhibit any symptoms, they are further advised to self-isolate for a period of seven days or as per regulations after Monday, 24 August 2020. In light of the recent surge of the Covid-19 cases, GIPF highly recommends that its Ondangwa-based members reduce the risk of unnecessarily exposing themselves to the virus by making use of our email: info@gipf.com.na; call our neighbouring regional offices: Eenhana 065 263 846, Oshakati 065 220 587/42 or Outapi 065 202 001 and/or our website member portal,” read a statement from the Fund.

