Virus halts appointment of town CEO 

ONGWEDIVA - The Oshakati Town Council’s management committee was unable to sit yesterday to recommend the successful candidate to fill the vacant CEO position at the local authority.

The meeting was called off after it emerged that one of the members of the interview panel had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing council members and other senior staff who were part of the interview process to self-isolate for several days.

Subsequent to the announcement that City of Windhoek CEO Robert Kahimise had tested positive, the council members as well as the human resource officer at Oshakati who were part of the interview process were advised to self-isolate pending their results. Kahimise was one of the panellists.

Acting CEO Kornelius Kapolo said the isolation of the council members concerned brought the whole process of appointing a CEO to a halt for now.

According to Kapolo, the management committee was scheduled to sit yesterday while the council meeting, which is to recommend to the minister to endorse the appointment was scheduled for next week.

“The meeting was supposed to take place today (yesterday), but one of the panellists tested positive for Covid-19,” said Kapolo.

Kapolo was, however, optimistic that the council will have a new CEO within the next two months.

The position was left vacant by Werner Iita who at the insistence of the Electoral Act resigned to contest for a parliamentary position during last year’s general election.

Iita was also interviewed for the position on 7 August.

New Era understands other candidates who were interviewed for the position included the CEO of Okahao Town Council Timoteus Namwandi, CEO of Ruacana Emily Nanyeni, Oniipa CEO Junias Jacob and Windhoek City Police Senior Superintended Nathanael Nendongo.

Kapolo said despite council not having a CEO for about four months, the town was able to carry out projects geared towards development.

The hindrance was on the part of the councillors where the council was not successfully able to transfer land and ensure smooth council resolution pending the swearing-in of the two councillors.

Gabriel Kamwanka and Onesmus Shilunga in December last year boycotted the swearing-in ceremony.

nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-08-18 09:11:46 | 2 days ago