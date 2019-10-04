Visible Talent seeks N$200 000 sponsorship

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The first of its kind show in the country that recognises Namibian talent, Visible Talent Namibia, seeks sponsorship of N$200 000 to make the grand finale a success.

The show, which has been scouting talents from across the country, needs finances to cover all the costs and make it one for the books.

In an interview with Entertainment Now! this week, Visible Talent Namibia host Leena Shipwata said: “We really need people to come on board so that we take people with talents off the streets and help them realise their dreams.”

According to Shipwata, they need N$90 000 cash prize for the winners, as well finances to cover costs for a trip to Cape Town for winners and the Visible Talent team, venue, road trips, airtime and many other expenses.

“If, for instance, you have a corporate event and you see potential in the participants, you can hire them for your event, as it is one way of making our people breadwinners in their respective regions. All we want is satisfaction that the youth are no longer on the streets abusing alcohol and drugs,” Shipwata said.

Founded by musician Abraham Mbangala, known by his stage name Tate Buti, Visible Talent Namibia aims to promote, scout and give exposure to Namibians with talent.

Tate Buti, also concerned about the show’s financial status, said they need finances to transport participants from their regions to where the show is going to take place and provide them with accommodation.

The show has scouted 150 talents from across the country and only around 30 of them will make it to the grand finale.

Speaking at the Visible Talent Namibia project launch, Dion of PDK applauded the nation for making the Visible Talent journey memorable even though it was not easy.

The grand finale will be happening next month where three most talented people will share N$90 000, with the first prize winner taking N$50 000, first runner up N$30 000 and the third winner N$10 000.



