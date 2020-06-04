Visually impaired feel excluded from Covid-19 messaging Staff Reporter National Khomas

Cecilia Xavier

OPUWO - Some of the visually impaired residents of Opuwo feel they are excluded and left out of Covid-19-related programmes. They also said they have not been visited by officials to provide more details on the preventative measures as well as the current state of emergency. One of the victims, Lucia Shikongo, said she is being discriminated on the basis of her situation. Shikongo has nine children and six grandchildren who are living with her. None of her children have a decent job to supplement their mother’s monthly income grant. One of the sons received the N$750 emergency income grant, of which he bought food for the family. “It is painful, you are blind and you are only hearing of people saying they are going to get food from the centres but not even your kids are told to collect on your behalf. The social grant is not sustaining us anymore. The kids are now grown-ups. How can our government help us?” Shikongo narrated. Another man, Simon Tjimuhiva said his households was ignored when officials distributed tippy-tap containers around the neighbourhood. He, however, feels lucky that he has a water tap in his yard, which makes it easier for him to access water and to conform to good hygiene. Tjimuhiva said he was disappointed that their disability representative did not engage them regarding the Covid-19 pandemic as well as their plight. He applauded the radio services for keeping them updated on the Covid-19 developments.

*Cecilia Xavier works for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo.

