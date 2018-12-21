Voice of Namibia finalists in season two ‘showdown’

Donna Collins

The second season of the Voice of Namibia singing competition is in full swing, with a selection of 25 finalists competing for the grand 2019 title ‘showdown’.



The finalists, chosen early this month, have all released introductory video clips on the competitions Face Book page, like last year using the social media to boost the singing contest and draw in a wider Namibian audience. The songs are a lead up to the first elimination show in Windhoek on February 9. The Voice of Namibia is once again being driven by singer/songwriter Alinda Lu’Mar. The top 12 contestants will be selected at an elimination live show, which according to Alinda, will be a “glamorous” event. Talent is from all over Namibia such as Otjiwarongo, Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Rehoboth.

“This will be the first live elimination show, because last year we just worked on video clips released on social media, but this way the contestants can have a fair chance with professional sound, stage and lighting for their performances,” she explains.

Furthermore, a panel of six judges will select the top 12 finalists, who thereafter will release more video clips on FB so that the public can have their input. One of the judges is last year’s winner, Claudine Nelson. “We have a bigger selection of contestants this year and a lot of excellent talent, which is going to make competition tough yet exciting,” delights Nelson.

One of the stand outs is 16-year-old pop singer Jessica Strydom (Swakopmund) who was a top six finalist last year, and is back for more. She has notched up some amazing experience after competing in the Los Angelis World Championships for performing arts, where she earned a gold and silver medal, and is one to look out for.



A dark horse of the competition is her brother, 22-year-old Gert Strydom, who is a perfect stranger to the world of singing competitions, and is leaning on his charismatic good looks combined with husky Country voice to bring some individual style to the mix. Alinda says that the first elimination show is going to be a star studded event, shaping the Voice of Namibia singing competition into a Hollywood type showcase, for undiscovered Namibian talents.





