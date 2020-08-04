Volunteers demand full-time employment Maria Amakali National Khomas

More than 80 disgruntled volunteer workers at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek are demanding that they be given priority when government recruits for new positions.

The group, which comprises cleaners, marched to the offices of the ministry of health to seek answers they have sought on numerous occasions.

The group’s representative, Festus Isai, explained that they have been working at the hospital on a voluntary basis since 2017, claiming they have been sidelined when the opportunity came for them to gain full-time employment.

According to Isai, government has prioritised jobs for youth and ‘struggle kids’.

The group initially worked for a cleaning company that was contracted by the ministry.

The company’s contract with the ministry came to an end in 2017.

“We were asked by the hospital if we could volunteer for three months as they were happy with our work. They informed us that ultimately after three months we would be employed but the three months turned into six and before we knew it has now been three years,” explained Isai.

The group had a total of 89 volunteers, but the number reduced to 84 after some workers decided to stop working on a voluntary basis.

“Today we came here to make sure that our petition has been received because we have been dismissed for so long. We are here to confirm that they got our petition,” said Isai.

The group had allegedly sent their petition to the ministry ahead of their march yesterday but they never got any response.

The group’s petition was received by the ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe’s secretary, who informed the group that the ministry would give them a response by Friday.

Attempts to get a comment from Nangombe proved futile as his phone went unanswered.



