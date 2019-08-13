Vote for change, says Venaani

WALVIS BAY – Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani says Namibians should vote to see a change in the country as the ruling party, Swapo, has failed to provide basic services such as toilets and housing despite being in power for 30 years.

Venaani made the remarks during a rally on Sunday at Walvis Bay that was attended by about 150 people.

He added it was indeed time for change and that the PDM is the party that will bring about change for Namibians if it is voted into power.

“How can you vote for the same party for 30 years yet your situation remains the same? You are demanding plots and houses, yet you are being referred to a waiting list for that. You will die while on the waiting list, while your councilors and their families allocate themselves plots. You will remain homeless,” thundered the opposition political leader at the rally.

The reality, according to Venaani, is that each Namibian should have a plot or a house, as well as a toilet, in their lifetime.

“That is what PDM will provide for you. How can a Namibian say they are free but they don’t even have a decent toilet that does not even cost government more than N$5 000 to construct? Yet we have wasted N$14 billion on Air Namibia.”

He added that the Air Namibia bailouts over the years could have been used to construct at least 400 00 low-cost houses.

Venaani said he has been telling government for years now to stop pumping in money into Air Namibia, something that is only being considered now with the elections around the corner.

“It is a shame, but PDM will dignify you. People are calling you comrade but you are a comrade without a house, no job or a toilet. Yet billions are being unaccounted for and those who are responsible for it are being promoted despite the corruption, but your children from Kuisebmond are being sentenced to three years for stealing a mere N$500,” Venaani charged.

