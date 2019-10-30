Vote Swapo to maintain peace - Nujoma Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

WINDHOEK - Founding father of the nation, Sam Nujoma on Saturday encouraged electorates to vote for Swapo and its candidate President Hage Geingob in order to maintain peace, stability and above all, continuity to consolidate the gains the country has made during the past 29 years.

In less than 30 days, Namibians will be heading to the polls to elect new members of parliament and a new president and Geingob is among the 10 contestants for the coveted and all-powerful position of president. The nine others include, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani, Landless People’s Movement (LPM), leader Bernadus Swartbooi-All People’s Party (APP), leader Ignatius Shixwameni and Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), leader Mike Kavekotora in a contest where Martin Lukato of the little-known National Democratic Party (NDP) is also in contestation.

Also in the race, is independent candidate, Panduleni Itula, Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), leader Epafras Mukwiilongo, RP’s Henk Mudge, Swanu of Namibia leader Tangeni Iijambo-United Democratic Front of Namibia (UDF), leader Apius !Auxab and National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), president Utjiua Muinjangue the only female presidential candidate.

Nujoma speaking to hundreds of Swapo supporters at the Mokati Stadium, Otjiwarongo during the party mini-rally on Saturday said, “I am urging you, come 27 November, to go out in big numbers and vote for the Swapo Party and its presidential candidate.”

“Vote for comrade Dr Hage Geingob for inclusive development and shared prosperity for all,” he added.

He said over the past 29 years, under the Swapo government, the lives of the people have improved, many have houses, electricity and access to clean drinking water. “Children have access to free education and can study up to university level, thousands of our most vulnerable citizens receive social grants and also the national minimum wage came into effect, improving the lives of over thousands of the country workforce,” he said. Nujoma said the Swapo Party is ready to write the next chapter in the country’s history, a chapter of new hope in the fight to eradicate unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Similarly, Nujoma said over the past 29 years, under the Swapo government, the dignity of people has been restored. “The lives of many have improved. We promoted nation-building, social cohesion and celebrated our diversity as a nation,” he said.

Nujoma says the Swapo Party will never waver to emancipate the Namibian people from economic hardships. “We knew from the beginning that although we gained our political independence, we will enter into the second phase of the struggle for economic independence,” he added. He said this phase is the most difficult one because it does not require guns but innovative ways to overcome the current challenges such as high unemployment rate and lack of decent houses. Nujoma says he has no doubts in his mind that the ruling Swapo Party will succeed in this endeavor just as it has been successful in building the country. He said the Swapo government has built roads network, extension of the railway line from Tsumeb to Oshikango, including the expansion of the harbour of Walvis Bay which has become the port of entry for the entire Sadc region, among many other projects.

