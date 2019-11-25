Voter intimidation won’t be tolerated …Ndeitunga appeals for calm during polls Staff Reporter National Khomas

Police chief Inspector General Sebastain Ndeitunga has once again appealed for calm and that Namibians be peaceful during the election period.

Namibians go to the polls this Wednesday to elect a president as well as members of the National Assembly.

Ndeitunga said the police would not tolerate voter intimidation before and during the elections.

“The Namibian Police Force further appeals to the Namibian youth and adults alike to behave accordingly and refrain from inciting violence during this important process of our National Assembly and Presidential elections, and beyond. Namibia is the only country we have and therefore we need to protect it by being peaceful and law-abiding citizens,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He specifically requested political parties to rein in members and further implored them to at all times uphold the rule of law and conduct themselves in a mature manner.

“Political party leaders should be mindful that they have the responsibilities to control and or guide their supporters. This can be done through the various engagement platforms such as WhatsApp groups,” he said.

“As we go to the polling on Wednesday, 27 November 2019, all citizens must be cognizant of Article 21 (1) d of the Namibian Constitution that guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. Such freedoms should be exercised in such a way that it does not infringe on the right of other citizens. The moment that a person in the exercising of his/her right infringes on the rights of other persons, then such person’s right would thus also be curtailed. In this regard, all electorates are discouraged from wearing political attire or bear any emblem depicting political party affiliation.”

No liquor on sale

Meanwhile, the police chief also reminded Namibians that no shebeens and other liquor outlets would be allowed to operate on Wednesday. “Unruly behaviour before, during and after polling will not be entertained. Namibia has over the past twenty-eight years earned a reputation of being a peaceful and stable country. As such fellow citizens, let’s maintain the reputation and be law-abiding citizens.”

2019-11-25 07:09:04 | 1 days ago