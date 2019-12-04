  • December 6th, 2019



Waka International pre-school and daycare grooms kids into responsible adults

Aletta Shikololo


Founded by Namibian model and businessman Luis Munana, Waka International pre-school and daycare is one of the few schools in the country to use the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), which is designed to engage and inspire children, helping them to develop knowledge, skills and understanding in all subjects, as well as to learn international mindedness and develop a range of personal qualities and dispositions.

Youth Corner were impressed at how children are being taught practically, which is uncommon in most schools in the country.

Children at Waka are taught through observations, inquiry, exploration and first-hand experience, and children under the age of three are already able to count – which was quite impressive.
“I wish most children over the country had a privilege of being groomed well from a very young age to help them directly, and to develop and expand their own interests and unique talents,” said the principal of Waka pre-school Marina Hoffman.

According to Hoffman, most children, especially in government schools, learn to count, read and learn other things at the age of six, which takes them time to learn.

She emphasised, “Early childhood development is of most significance, and parents and teachers should take it seriously.”


1 Comments

  1. User
    Fieldwork Education

    Hi, Please can you amend your article as the school does not use the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) owned by Fieldwork Education but uses The international Preschool Curriculum. Kind regards.

