Walvis Bay, Henties Bay offering requisite escape from Swakop

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND - Walvis Bay and Henties Bay offer unique recreational activities and can be a good escape especially judging by the fact that Swakopmund will once again be fully packed this festive season.



Walvis Bay is known for its famous bird watching, protected wetlands, boat cruises as well as its most unique feature, Dune 7. For those not inclined towards stepping their feet in the sea but still curious as to what it offers, a boat cruise is an alternative. It is breath-taking and also gives one a closer look to the unique oceanic creatures such as dolphins and seals as well as a first-hand experience how the port of Walvis Bay currently looks like. These boat cruises normally starts at the Walvis Bay waterfront and goes around to Sandwich Harbour and back. They are offered by Levo Tours, Catamaran Charters, and Walvis Bay Tours, who also offer township tours that will take you to interesting sites such as the apartheid’s hostel accommodation.



Fried Frederick from Township Tours says that such recreational and informative excursions actually give tourists a real glimpse of how diverse Namibia is and how good Namibians blend among each other. “It’s an experience one would definitely hold on to as Namibia never disappoints its visitors and that’s why they continue coming back to this beautiful country of ours,” he says. Another feature is the famous Dune 7, a few kilometres on the way to the Walvis Bay airport. It is also one scenic feature that one can enjoy and the best part is that it is free…so drive up and see if you can make it to the top of the dune.

Another highlight is the Sandwich Harbour 4x4.



This is definitely one of the thrilling experiences and not for the faint hearted. It is fully packed dune hopping drive, with beautiful scenery and takes you to the famous spot. “Where the dunes meet the Sea”. Apart from that one experiences part of the Namib Naukluft Park, a place many have heard of but very few that ever visited. It also takes around the lagoon, salt pans and the bird sanctuary, which form the Walvis Bay Wetlands.



It is one of five Ramsar sites in Namibia. Giant sand dunes run straight into the ocean, creating breath-taking sceneries and unique landscapes, just waiting to be discovered!



Henties Bay, on its part is that undiscovered gem that is right for one who loves the peace and quiet and love a bright and clean beach. However, Henties Bay is best known for its famous shipwrecks that is visible from the coastline, as well as its fishing spots.

It also annually hosts the angling competition and never disappoint. Lastly, one dare not forget to make a turn at Walvis Bay’s famous Kapana stalls in Kuisebmond as well as the Independence Beach, “a come together spot for both locals and visitors”.

2018-12-14 12:22:54 19 days ago