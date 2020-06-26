Walvis Bay isolation facility ready next week Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

WALVIS BAY – Stakeholders in Erongo region have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to revive a planned 150-bed field hospital to cater for coronavirus patients as Covid-19 cases in the country reached 102 yesterday.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday evening announced 12 new cases at the coast, shooting the total past the 100 mark with about 60 cases at Walvis Bay.

The private sector, health ministry and relevant government institutions have now put aside their differences in ensuring that the isolation facility is ready by next week.

The stakeholders, after a lengthy meeting held yesterday at Walvis Bay, tackled bottlenecks that resulted in the initial isolation facility’s failure to get off the ground. One of the businessmen involved in the initiative said the private sector decided to support the government in the battle against Covid-19.

“The conversion of Walvis Bay state hospital garages into an isolation ward would be completed by Monday and we will also have 150 beds with oxygen points approved by the World Health Organisation and the ministry ready for Walvis Bay next week,” the businessman, who did not want to be named, told New Era.

He added that they were never part of politics and only had the well-being of the community at heart. He explained that Walvis Bay residents’ unique condition and vulnerability were one of the reasons they did not waver when President Hage Geingob appealed to the business community to assist the government.

“It was never about politics and we also did not want to be part of politics, which is why we are putting all differences aside to help our vulnerable residents of Walvis Bay. The virus is upon us and we need to act fast.”

He also indicated that the private sector will be disinfecting homes of vulnerable residents in Kuisebmond, Tutaleni, Twaloloka, DRC and Mondesa as well as other high-risk areas.

Erongo governor Neville Andre could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge, who was also part of the meeting, said only the governor could speak to the media on the issue.





