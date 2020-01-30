Walvis Bay to accelerate service delivery

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – The Walvis Bay Municipality says it will come up with a revised budget that will entirely focus on affordability in terms of the provision of housing and service delivery in the new financial year.

However, sufficient provision will be made for the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Walvis Bay Mayor Immanuel Wilfred made the remarks during the first council meeting held on Tuesday.

Wilfred told councillors that with the current economic situation it is indeed essential that council sets priorities and allocates the right attention to the right projects.

“We need to act as quickly as possible and be on the same path by understanding how to make change happen, assign accountability, make those key decisions, delegate where necessary and make sure that teams work well together,” he explained.

He added that council would continue to remain open to any stakeholder and investors that are willing to participate in the development of the town.

“Our only criterion is for our partners to share in our vision and to keep in mind the bigger picture, namely the welfare of everyone who lives here. In other words, nice-to-have projects will not be considered at all,” he said.

“The Namibian nation needs to knuckle down and prove to the world that we can solve our own problems, while at the local level, we will do our part to ensure that everything possible is done to enhance the prospects of growth and service delivery of our residents.”

2020-01-30 07:27:06 | 3 days ago